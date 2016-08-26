TOP STORIES

Swamy moves Supreme Court to lift ban on CSK

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on his...... Read More >>

Of congenital heart defects & solutions

Chennai: Doctors from various parts of the country gathered at Frontier Mediville at Elavur near...... Read More >>

Man found dead in field at Kanchipuram

 Chennai: A man was found dead with a stab wound on his head in a field at Mutharavakkam in...... Read More >>

India, WI brace for home run in Florida

Fort Lauderdale (US): Cricket will seek to reach out to the untapped American market when the...... Read More >>

When a titanium plate saved a man’s life

Chennai: A unique cranioplasty surgery using a custom-made Titanium plate was performed at...... Read More >>

Why do you think sedition section is being misused?