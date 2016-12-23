TOP STORIES

Actor-politician Vijayakanth gets advance bail

Tuesday, 29 December 2015
NT Bureau

Chennai: With the police registering case against him for his "unruly behaviour", Vijayakanth today sought and got advance bail Madurai High Court bench. Meanwhile, he also led a protest in Cuddalore today, amid high tension as AIADMK and DMDK members gathered at the venue in large numbers. Earlier, a complaint was registered in East Thanjavur police station by AIADMK cadres against 50 members of DMDK including Vijayakanth.

In Chennai on Monday, a complaint was filed by AIADMK lawyer P V Selvakumar at the Esplanade police station against the DMDK leader.   A journalist also filed a complaint against the actor-politician with the Chennai Commissioner.

Keywords : Chennai news Political news Vijayakanth news Jallikattu news DMDK news PV Selvakumar news News Today 

      



                                                        

            

            

                


                    

                        


    

        
  
  
      

      


                    

                        
                    

                    

                        
                    

                    

                        
                    

    

    

  
  
  
  
  
  





    
