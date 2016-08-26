Beep song: Kovai police summons Simbhu, Anirudh

Chennai: Following a complaint by members of All-India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), Coimbatore Chapter, a police team from Coimbatore reached the houses of actor Simbhu and music composer Anirudh and served summons on them to appear before them on 19 December.

The 'Beep song', sung by Simbhu and Anirudh with cuss words beeped has invited the wrath of many. Allegedly leaked in the social media, the song witnessed a formal complaint by AIDWA a couple of days ago.

The cases were filed at Race Course police station under Sections 4 read with Sec 6 of Indecent Representation of Women Act and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC and 67 (punishment for publishing or obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Following the instructions of Coimbatore Police Commissioner Amalraj, a special team of police reached Chennai this morning and served summons on Simbhu at his residence in T Nagar. He was reportedly 'absconding'. It was given to his father and noted film personality T Rajendher.

They also reached the house of Anirudh in Adyar and served the summons. Since Anirudh is in Toronto for a music concert, it was received by his father Ravi Raghavendra.

Several complaints are being filed at various police stations in Chennai by social activists and NGOs seeking action against Simbhu and Anirudh.

Members of the Hindu Munnani filed one at Thiruthuraipoondi seeking strict action against the two. At Dindigul, members of various women's organisations gathered to stage a protest against the beep song.

At Kannivadi, the effigies of STR and Anirudh were burnt. In Chennai, Tamilnadu Milk Dealers Welfare Association along with a group of women filed a case against Simbhu and Anirudh.

Also, Change.Org has initiated an online signature protest against the actor and music composer and sought strict punishment for denigrating women in the song.

Anirudh who is in Toronto, clarified that he neither composed tunes nor was part of the lyrics of the controversial beep song. He said his name was needlessly dragged into the matter. Also he said he has great regard for women and would never do such a thing.

However, T Rajendher has filed a cyber complaint stating that the song was the work of his son STR and Anirudh and they kept it a private affair. Unfortunately, it was leaked. He urged the cyber cell to apprehend the person who leaked it on the Net and punish him.

Both Simbhu and Anirudh are not new to controversies and leaks on the Internet. When the actor was in love with actress Nayanthara some years back, pictures of the two were leaked on the Internet causing embarrassment.

Also an alleged audio of the actor involved in a wordy duel with a girl's mother on mobile phone was out.

And Anirudh's kissing pictures with actress Andrea was leaked on the Internet and it hogged the headlines.