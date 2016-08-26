Organic is the way forward

The debate over genetically modified (GM) crops rages on even as call for promoting organic products grows. The discussions on natural vs artificial apart, every effort is being made to raise awareness about the use of organic products these days. The accent is also on switching over to organic products for a better future.

'Organic products are grown without using pesticides and fertilisers, which eliminate health risks associated with conventional food', says city-based naturalist, Aarti Mohan.

Aarti, organiser of 'Green Bazaar' - Celebrate earth-friendly living' held at Spaces, Besant Nagar here yesterday, said it was aimed at promoting organic products and had a display of products made of jute, coconut fibre, coir pith, coconut husk chips, coir compost and paper.

Aarti said, 'It was organised to promote a culture of sustainability and eco-friendly living. The bazaar featured workshops, including kitchen gardening to paper coiling, composting and traditional healing, throughout the day that saw an overwhelming response.'

Sustainable, natural, hand-made products, from farm fresh produce to heirloom seeds, millets, rice and other essential food, preservative-free jams and sauces, coir-based garden products, handspun garments, waste and water management solutions, upcycled accessories, products for sustainable menstruation and Indian children's books were on display.

Also, there were workshops, demos and talks on the need for sustainable living and organic products. Eric Miller and his team from the World Story Telling Institute organised various programmes like rendering songs on nature and traditional games during the exhibition.

Food stalls like 'Petawrap' and 'Thaivazhi Maruthuvam' had a steady flow of health aficionados. The urban farmers with their fresh produce and groups like Thaivazhi Maruthuvam, that had freshly pressed organic herbal juices, remained cynosure of all eyes.

'The Bazaar provided an opportunity for product makers like us to come with our teams and really understand what consumers are looking for. It is also a positive feeling for our team to interact with consumers and understand that they like our food products,' says founder and CEO of Terra Earthfood, Meera Maran.

Vinodh, a visitor, admits, 'The presentation based on traditional and food composting was good. I got to know more about how natural, organic foods are made in a tasty way'.

Agreeing with Vinodh, Sivakumar, another visitor said, in the fast-paced world wherein time is at a premium, the importance of organic food can't be underscored. More awareness on the same is needed, he felt. It is good to see steps being taken to explain the significance of organic products so that the present and future generations will benefit.