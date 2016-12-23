TOP STORIES

Power generation starts again at Kudankulam

Tuesday, 9 December 2014
NT Bureau

In a significant development, power generation has started at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) unit-1, which was shut down due to turbine problem in September.

According to reports, the turbine of unit-2, which is yet to reach a significant stage in power production even after several years, was shifted to unit-1 and power generation was started.

'The power generation in the first unit has reached 319 MW against its total capacity of 1,000 MW', a senior official from KKNPP plant was quoted as saying.

Unit-1, which was shut down for annual maintenance in July, could not be restarted after some components in the turbine had to be replaced and plant authorities were told it would take some time before it could be set right. The power production is expected to reach by 800 MW in few days, the official said.

KKNPP officials also informed that measures are being taken to avoid recurrence of such an event in unit-2 of the KKNPP, which is presently under commissioning and is also being prepared for hot run.

The unit-1 turbine has been sent to BHEL, Hyderabad for overhaul and once it is ready it will be fitted in unit 2. The restarting of unit-1 will bring relief to the state's power managers as it will get 562MW once the unit generates 1000MW.

 


      



                                                        

            

            

                


                    

                        


    

        
  
  
      

      


                    

                        
                    

                    

                        
                    

                    

                        
                    

    

    

  
  
  
  
  
  





    
