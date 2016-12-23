Like FATHER, like DAUGHTER

‘The best is yet to come. I don’t believe in missed opportunity’, says actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of actor Arjun. Interestingly, she was the first choice to do the female lead in Kaadhal. Since she refused the offer, Sandhya took it up.

Aishwarya, who made her acting debut with Pattathu Yaanai opposite Vishal, completed her graduation from Stella Maris College and also did a Fashion Styling Course in London. She is now playing the heroine in a movie directed by her father.

EXCERPTS OF HER INTERVIEW

Q: Do you regret missing the opportunity to act in Kaadhal? A: When Balaji Sakthivel approached me to act in Kaadhal, I was studying ninth standard. As my parents wanted me to complete studies, I did not accept the offer. I never felt sad. know my day will come.

Q: On standing before the camera for the first time? A: For Paathathu Yaanai, I appeared for a dance sequence and it was choreographed by Raju Sundaram. I was nervous everyone told me Raju Sundaram was very strict. But I managed to pull it off.

Q: Do you take advice from your father in acting? A: My dad adviced me to give maximum efforts in whatever do. When started his career, he didn’t know how to dance act. I am amazed that today he has emerged successful in departments of cinema.

Q: What is your next film? A: I am part of a film directed by my father. I am scared to act in his direction. Though we are like friends at home, he is a taskmaster on the sets.