Of congenital heart defects & solutions

Chennai: Doctors from various parts of the country gathered at Frontier Mediville at Elavur near......

Man found dead in field at Kanchipuram

 Chennai: A man was found dead with a stab wound on his head in a field at Mutharavakkam in......

India, WI brace for home run in Florida

Fort Lauderdale (US): Cricket will seek to reach out to the untapped American market when the......

When a titanium plate saved a man's life

Chennai: A unique cranioplasty surgery using a custom-made Titanium plate was performed at......

Cauvery water row: SC to hear TN plea 2 Sept

New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear Tamilnadu government's plea seeking release of 50 tmc......

Act against Gurunath, apex court tells BCCI

Tuesday, 9 December 2014
PTI

Cracking the whip in the Indian Premier League corruption case, the Supreme Court today insisted that action must be taken against Board of Control for Cricket in India president in exile N Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court gave Srinivasan four options if he along with Board of Cricket Control in India did not want the court to issue adverse orders.

Here are the options: Srinivasan should withdraw from BCCI; new committee should be formed to take action against those named by the Mudgal panel; BCCI governing council should take action and Mudgal panel should take action. In the previous hearing on Monday, the apex court had put the onus on Srinivasan and talked about his conflict of interest. The court observed that it was difficult for it to accept that the involvement of Meiyappan - a team official of Chennai Super Kings - in betting during IPL 2013 did not result in conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, television channels reported that the court has told the BCCI its rules were amended to suit its president and its vice-president. The court's comments were in response responding to arguments made by Kapil Sibal, who is representing Srinivasan, that whatever the board has done is within its rules.

The Supreme Court has also asked what are the chances of actions against Gurunath Meiyappan if Srinivasan is president. 'We want immediate action against Meiyappan,' the court said.

Srinivasan has reportedly told the court he will stay away from any investigation in to Meiyappan's actions. During the last hearing, the Supreme Court put the onus on Srinivasan to prove that there was no conflict of interest involving him that came in the way of a probe into the IPL-6 scam and took strong exception to his counsel 'repeatedly' naming Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the proceedings.

Court's options for Srini

1. N Srinivasan can step aside and disciplinary committee can decide punishment 2. IPL governing council can decide what to do 3. Two independent judges can be appointed. 4.  The Mudgal Committee can decide punishment.


      



                                                        

            

            

                


                    

                        


    

        
  
  
      

      


                    

                        
                    

                    

                        
                    

                    

                        
                    

    

    

  
  
  
  
  
  





    
Why do you think sedition section is being misused?