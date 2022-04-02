Sasikumar’s next titled Kaari

Sasikumar plays the lead role in a rural fare titled ‘Kaari’. Produced at a grand scale budget, the movie will be an action entertainer.

Parvathi Arun plays the female lead role. Hailing from the Malayalam movie industry, she has delivered promising performances in the movies like Chembaruthi Poo, and Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal starrer 21am Nootraandu movies. Besides, she has been a part of commendable Kannada and Telugu movies as well. Pan-Indian super iconic actor JD Chakravarthy is playing the antagonist’s role in this movie. Furthermore, the movie has an interesting league of star-cast comprising director Balaji Sakthivel, Aadukalam Naren, Redni Kingsley, Ammu Abhirami, Naagi Needu, Prem, Bigg Boss Pugazh, Samyuktha, Ram Kumar, Theni Murugan, and many more prominent actors.

While the shooting of this film is already completed, the first look poster unveiled recently has garnered a good response from the audience. Filmmaker Vetri Maaran revealed the first look poster of this movie.

Prince Pictures Producer S Lakshman, who is currently producing Karthi starrer ‘Sardar’ is producing this Production No.5 at a big budget.

Debutant Hemanth embarks on his directorial journey with this movie. D Imman is composing the music, and Ganesh Chandhrra is handling the cinematography. Shiva Nandeeswaran of ‘Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru’ fame is handling editing.