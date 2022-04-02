Stalin opens DMK office in Delhi, Sonia attends

New Delhi: Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin today inaugurated the newly constructed party office ‘Anna-Kalignar Arivalayam’ at Deendayal Marg in New Delhi, in the presence of a galaxy of political leaders, including Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi.

Leaders from various parties including Farooq Abdullah, P Chidambaram, Sitram Yechuri and D Raja attended the event.

The DMK’s Delhi office inauguration is considered a major meeting point with senior regional chieftains and to take up the coordination for an anti-NDA front at the national level, which he had already taken it up.

The event is seen as a platform to unite secular parties to take on the BJP. DMK Parliamentary party leader and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu had met Sonia Gandhi, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, and other senior leaders and extended the invitation for the DMK office inauguration. Some of the top BJP leaders were also invited.