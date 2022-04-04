Beast trailer trends online

The trailer of Vijay starrer Beast was out Saturday. Fans of the actor celebrated the event. Within hours, it started to trend in social media. The movie would be out in theatres 13 April.

Beast is an action thriller directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu and Selvaraghavan play the key roles. In supporting parts, Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, and John Vijay will be seen.

The unit of ‘Beast’ shot for almost 100 days and even took a picture to mark the occasion. Shooting finally concluded in December last year. Despite delays and difficulties caused by the pandemic, the entire unit of ‘Beast’ claimed that shooting for the film had been an enjoyable experience.