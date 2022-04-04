Finch disappointed after loss against Pak in ODI series

Lahore : Australia skipper Aaron Finch expressed disappointment after his side got thrashed by Pakistan in the third and final ODI by nine wickets.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr’s respective three-wicket haul, followed by Babar Azam’s unbeaten ton, helped Pakistan in defeating Australia by nine wickets in the third and final ODI, here at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

When you three down, you can’t do much. We tried to do different things but two guys showed their class. We wanted to keep attacking. We wanted to get 260 or 270 but took too many risks, said Finch in a post-match presentation.

Travis and Ben played well throughout. Adam Zampa was excellent all throughout. It has been amazing here to play in Pakistan in front of some great fans, he added. With this win, Pakistan claimed victory in the three-match ODI series against Australia, with a lead of 2-1.

Chasing 211, Pakistan lost an early wicket of Fakhar Zaman at 24/1, who got caught by Labuschagne on Nathan Ellis’ delivery. Later, skipper Babar Azam came to the crease with Imam-ul-Haq and the duo thrashed the Australian bowlers at every corner of the ground. Babar scored 109* and Imam played an unbeaten knock of 89 runs and took Pakistan to the nine-wicket victory in just 37.5 overs.