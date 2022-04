GV Prakash Kumar will be scoring the music for director Vamsee’s pan-Indian film Tiger Nageswara Rao, featuring Telugu star Ravi Teja in the lead.

GV Prakash, who participated in the grand launch of the film that took place on Saturday, tweeted, ‘Happy to work with Ravi Teja sir on Tiger Nageswara Rao for the first time.’

Chiranjeevi graced the film launch. The film, which will have cinematography by Madhie, will feature actresses Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Renu Desai as the heroines.