Imran Khan nominates former CJ as Caretaker PM

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker Prime Minister, reported Radio Pakistan.

Khan is supposed to continue as Prime Minister until a caretaker premier is appointed, according to a notification issued by President Arif Alvi.

President Alvi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Khan and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, asking them to propose names, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In a series of rapid developments, Imran Khan on Sunday outsmarted the opposition move to oust him as deputy speaker Qasim Suri, a member of the ruling PTI, rejected a no confidence motion against Khan under Article 5 of the constitution. Khan has now called for fresh elections.