Teaser of Nivin Pauly’s Mahaveeryar is out

Mahaveeryar, the highly anticipated upcoming project marks the reunion of renowned actors Nivin Pauly and Asif Ali, after a long gap.

The project, which is directed by Abrid Shine, is reportedly gearing up for its grand release soon.

The team revealed the much-awaited Mahaveeryar teaser.

It is a fantasy film that deals with time-travelling.

Nivin Pauly, who plays is playing one of the lead roles and co-producing the project, took to his official pages and made a special post.

‘Proudly presenting to you the teaser of MAHAVEERYAR!! A satirical fantasy film interlaced with time travel, fun, emotions, & court proceedings.

This film is not about the epic triumphs of heroes,’ reads Nivin’s post.