Yogi Babu’s next titled Malai

Filmmaker IP Murugesh, a former assistant to directors Susienthiran and Seenu Ramasamy makes his directorial debut with the movie ‘Malai’ featuring Lakshmi Menon and Yogi Babu alongside few more prominent actors in the lead roles.

Murugesh says, ‘The film is set against a hillside village, and the mountain plays a pivotal character like other roles in this movie. Lakshmi Menon plays a doctor from city, who arrives at the village for a purpose.

Her encounters with few people and incidents in this village changes her perception about life. Yogi Babu plays a very prominent role in this movie. The bonding between these two characters will be one of the prominent elements in Malai.

Kaali Venkat has performed a unique character in this movie that will have so much of intensity. Singam Puli, Ramachandran and few more familiar artistes are a part of this star-cast.’

IP Murugesh adds that Yogi Babu and Lakshmi Menon are not playing the pair in this movie, but their characterizations endorse affection and affinity for each other.

Theni Eswar is handling cinematography. D Imman is composing music, Yugabharathi is penning lyrics and art works are handled by S Jayachandran. Raja Sekar handles audiography. Mu Kasi Viswanathan is the editor.

Bhaskar Sakthi is writing dialogues. A Sundar Sivam is the executive producer.

Malai is produced by R Ganesh Moorthy Soundarya of Lemon Leaf Creation P LTD.