Yuvan releases teaser of Anantham

Anantham, an eight-episode series starring Prakash Raj is directed by Priya V, a former associate of the versatile filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

The tight stitched series will be an amalgamation of emotional, entertaining, and engrossing moments as it delves into the lives of individuals residing in a particular house from 1964 – 2015.

The story begins with an estranged son, who revisits his ancestral home named ‘Anantham’, and goes on a journey down the memory lane to find the stories of the wonder, betrayal, success, love, laughter, horror and courage of the different families and the people who lived in Anantham.

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja released the teaser of Anantham.

Prakash Raj plays the titular role in this series, and the others in the star cast include Aravinth Sundar, Sampath, Vivek Prassana, Vinoth Kishan, and John Vijay, Vivek Rajgopal, Indraja, Samyuktha, Anjali Rao, and Mirnaa Menon.

Produced by V. Murali Raaman of Happy Unicorn, Director Priya V has donned multiple hats in Anantham. With screenplay, writing, and dialogues, Priya V has ensured a seamless storytelling across eight episodes.

Screenplay – Priya V, Rakav Mirdath, Preetha Jayaraman and Reema Ravichander, dialogues by Priya V and Rakav Mirdath, cinematography by Bagath and music by A.S. Ram.