Ajmal signs a multi-starrer

Actor Ajmal has won appreciations for choosing his roles with care and giving his best output.

Now he has been signed to play the lead role in the movie produced by B Sathish Kumar of Sri Saravanaa films (OPC) Pvt Ltd.

Titled as Theerkadarishi, the film is directed jointly by PG Mohan and L R Sundarapandi.

The shooting of Theerkadarishi that commenced recently in Chennai features actor Ajmal alongside Legendary Nadigar Thilagam actor Sivaji Ganesan’s grandson Dushyanth, and Actor Jaivanth, who won incredible praises for his stellar performances in movies like Madhya Chennai and Kaatu Paiyya Sir Indha Kaali movies in titular roles.

The movie has music by Balasubramaniam G, cinematography by J Lakshman(M.F.I).

Art by Pa Raju, editing by C K Ranjith Kumar and lyrics by Vivega and Vivek .