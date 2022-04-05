Sunainaa plays lead in Regina

Sunainaa who wowed us all with powerful performances in films such as Neerparavai and Sillu Karupatti, is making her comeback with a multilingual movie titled as Regina, touted to be a female-centric film.

The movie is bankrolled by debutante producer Sathish Nair of Yellow Bear Production LLP from Coimbatore.

It is directed by Domin DSilva, who has made films such as Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam and Star. Besides producing Sathish Nair also scores music for the film.

He says that the movie will be a female-centric stylish thriller. ‘it is about an ordinary homemaker achieving extraordinary things, just like a fish moving against the flow. Regina will be an engaging thriller’.

Sathish Nair, who came out with singles that have been released through his label SN Musicals, says, ‘Music plays an integral part in the movie. The whole movie has come good and audoence will be brought to the edge of their seats’.

On choosing Sunaina as heroine, he says, ‘She has an innocence in her face. Her transformation as house wife in revenge mode will be tbe highlight’

The lyrics for the songs are penned by Yugabarathi, Vivek Velmurugan, Vijayan Vincent and Ijaz.R

Pavan K Pavan is the director of cinematography while Kamarudin is the art director. Toby John will do the editing while the costumes will be by Aegan.

Regina is a multilingual shot in Tamil and released in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.