TN sets up committee to frame State Education Policy

Chennai: At a time when the Centre is pushing for the implementation of National Education Policy, the Tamilnadu government today formed a 13-member panel headed by Delhi High Court retired Chief Justice D Murugesan to frame the State Education Policy.

According to an announcement by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the members of the panel are: L Jawaharnesan, former vice-chancellor of Saveetha University, R Ramanujam, retired professor from Institute of Mathematical Science, Sulthan Ismail and R Sreenivasan, both members of State Planning Commission, Aruna Ratnam, former education specialist with Unicef, Tamil writer S Ramakrishnan, former chess world champion Viswanathan Anand, musician T M Krishna, educationists Tulsidas and S Madasamy, R Balu, headmaster of Government Panchayat Union Middle School in Kichankuppam and Jayashree Damodaran from Agaram Foundation.

It may be recalled that Stalin had earlier said that the State will not implement the National Education Policy 2020. The State policy will replace the National one, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi had said.

In July last year, Justice Murugesan committee appointed to look into the representation of government school students in technical education, submitted its report to the Chief Minister.