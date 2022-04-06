iQOO launches phone with colour changing technology

iQOO has announced the launch of iQOO 9 in Phoenix (Orange) variant.

The company has announced this new variant with colour changing technology.

Priced at Rs 42,990 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 46,990 (12GB+256GB), the new model will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and iQOO e-store.

‘It is produced by a geometric craft on Frosty AG Glass.

It changes colour when exposed to sunlight and other sources of artificial UV rays and transforms into different colors.

The UV rays of sunshine changes the internal structure of glass molecules resulting in changing the existing colour,’ said a company statement.