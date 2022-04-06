KDM expands in southern markets

KDM, a Mumbai-based consumer lifestyle and mobile accessories brand, is now eyeing to cement its position in south India.

According to a press release, KDM attracted a strong pull of curious visitors at the MAG World Expo, an exhibition for mobiles, accessories and gadgets, held recently in Bengaluru.

‘The event provided a platform for KDM to showcase their latest products and technologies to the distributor and retailers.’

It is also gearing up to reach over one lakh dealer network by 2025 with a vision of ‘Har Ghar KDM’ and is all set to be a household name in every town and remotest area of the country, added the release.