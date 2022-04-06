Renault strengthens presents in rural areas

In a bid to widen its reach in the rural areas, Renault India has announced opening of 300 booking centres across India in collaboration with CSC Grameen e-Stores, a subsidiary of CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd.

‘Through this initiative, Renault India and CSC aim to increase accessibility in remote regions and provide rural customers an opportunity to book Renault car within their locality with ease and convenience.

The customers can book their Renault car with minimum documentation formalities, by scanning the QR Code available at the nearest Renault Booking Centre, making digital inclusion of rural India a reality.

The CSC’s nationwide network and digital services will further strengthen Renault India’s reach in rural geographies, including remote areas of the country,’ the carmaker said.