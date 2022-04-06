Vishnu Vishal next film titled Gatta Kusthi

After a good outing in FIR, Vishnu Vishal has now announced another film titled Gatta Kusthi.

The actor announced the title on Twitter along with a motion poster of the film. Gatta Kusthi, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, will be a joint production venture of Vishnu Vishal’s Vishnuu Vishal Studioz and Telugu star Ravi Teja’s RT Team Works.

Gatta Kusthi, directed by Chella Ayyavu, is billed as a sports film. Vishnu, in a tweet, described the film as ‘Wrestling with a twist’. It is the third sports film from Vishnu, who made his debut with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu (2009).

His 2014 film, Jeeva, dealt with the issues and politics surrounding the game of cricket.

Justin Prabhakaran, who has composed albums like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Radhe Shyam, has been roped in for the film. Cinematographer Richard M Nathan and editor Prasanna are part of Gatta Kusthi’s crew.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal also has Mohandas lined up for release. Directed by Murali Karthick, the film stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Aishwarya Rajesh, Karunakaran, Lallu, Prakash Raghavan, and Shariq Hassan.