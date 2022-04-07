Coast Guard Commander reviews security near TN

Chennai: Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East) visited the ICG Station at Karaikal to review operational preparedness and infrastructure development.

According to an official release, during his visit the Station Commander has briefed the Regional Commander regarding the operational deployment of CG Ships, prevailing coastal security scenario, search and rescue efforts for safety of fishermen, joint coastal patrols along with Marine Police and progress of erection of Radar Stations as a part of Coastal Security Scheme Phase-II in coordination with Bharat Electronics Limited.

The Inspector General reviewed the infrastructure projects which are being executed by MES. The Regional Commander lauded the efforts of the station in providing credible logistics support to the CG Ships.