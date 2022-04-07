Drug worth Rs 9.86 crore seized at Chennai airport

Chennai: Officials of the Air Cargo Intelligence Unit (ACIU), Chennai Customs, have seized 49.2 kg of pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 9.86 crore from an UAE-bound export consignment at the Air Cargo complex and arrested three people in this connection.

An official release here said based on specific information, ACIU officials

intercepted an export consignment comprising 25 cartons with gross

weight 750 kgs and contents declared as ‘100% cotton knitted shirts’

destined to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On opening and examination, it was found that each package contained

48 shirts. Consequently, the shirts were opened one by one by the officers.

Each shirt was supported by a packaging material made of paper board white

in colour.

It was observed by the officers that some of the paper board packaging

materials were bulging and heavy whereas others were flat. They cut

open the bulged packing support material of one shirt and found white

crystalline powder substance concealed inside.

The white crystalline substance tested positive for pseudoephedrine, a

narcotic and psychotropic substance, notified under NDPS Act, 1985.

The export of pseudoephedrine is restricted and allowed with proper license from Central Bureau of Narcotics, Gwalior.

Out of a total of 1200 shirts, in 515 shirts the white powder was found to be

concealed inside the paper board packing support. The white crystalline

substance obtained from all the packaging material was tested and found

positive for pseudoephedrine.

In all 49.2 kgs of pseudoephedrine worth Rs 9.86 crore in international

market was recovered.

The consignment i.e. both pseudoephedrine and the packing materials was seized for further investigation under NDPS Act, 1985.

Three persons who were involved and played various roles in this attempt

to smuggle out narcotics and psychotropic substance were arrested and

remanded to judicial custody. Further investigations are under progress.