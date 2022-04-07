ED to question TTV, conman Sukesh in EC ‘bribery’ case

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran this week for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged bribing of Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK’s ‘two leaves’ symbol for the VK Sasikala faction.

The central agency has summoned Dhinkaran on April 11 and he is most likely to be confronted with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, already in its custody, on the said date, as per reports.

The case pertains to the 2017 election, in which Chandrasekar had reportedly conspired with Dhinakaran and others to bribe Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol for the AIADMK faction. The conman had, as per reports, told Dhinakaran that Rs 50 crore will be used to bribe and influence Election Commission officials to get the symbol for AIADMK.

While in judicial custody, Sukesh Chandrasekhar had allegedly been running a cheating and extortion racket from behind bars, using mobile phones and caller ID spoofing apps. In one case, he allegedly cheated the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh.