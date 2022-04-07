JEE main exam dates rescheduled

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam dates for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 and 2. The examination for both Session 1 and Session 2 has been rescheduled after NTA received numerous representations received from the candidates. The official notice with new dates is available on the official site of JEE Main on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to NTA, the dates for JEE Main 2022 have been revised following representations received from candidates.

‘JEE (Main) dates rescheduled to enable students across the country to prepare well for the exams,’ the NTA wrote on Twitter.

As per the official notice, the registration for Session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online Application Forms for Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2022 will be available soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEE Main.