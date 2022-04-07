Nag Chaitanya to work with Venkat Prabhu

Actor Naga Chaitanya is set to star in film-maker Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film, the makers announced.

The untitled film, which will be the actor’s 22nd project, will be in Tamil and Telugu and is billed as a commercial entertainer.

The movie will be produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and presented by Pavan Kumar.

I am aware of Naga Chaitanya’s strengths and the sensibilities of Telugu audiences and hence I have prepared a winning script for the movie. It is an out and out commercial entertainer.

The film will not only have many noted actors but also have signed some popular technicians who will take care of different crafts, Venkat Prabhu said in a statement.

The official Twitter account of production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen shared also announced the project and shared pictures of the filmmaker with the Venky Mama star.

The film will be Nag Chaitanya’s first Tamil project and also marks the debut of Venkat Prabhu in Telugu.