Oh My Dog to be out in OTT 21 April

Oh My Dog will be out on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in April.

The family entertainer, which has been written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam, will get a digital release on April 21 across 240 countries and territories.

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika’s banner of 2D Entertainment, Oh My Dog narrates the heartfelt tale of a young boy named Arjun, and a blind puppy named Simba.

It is set against the backdrop of Ooty. The film’s ensemble cast includes three generating ot the real-life family – Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay alongside Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Announcing the film’s release date via his social media, the Jai Bhim star wrote, Oreo, Waffle, Jo and I, bring to you #OhMyDogOnPrime a film from our hearts to yours, on 21 April.’

He also dropped a poster from the film showcasing the characters treading with the dog against an animated backdrop. Take a look.