TN sees rise in Covid cases, districts urged to up measures

Chennai: Tamilnadu logged 30 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health bulletin said late on Wednesday.

With the State recording marginal rise of coronavirus infections, thus pushing the overall caseload to 34,52,985, the government has urged districts to step up awareness measures.

Health department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan, in his message to the district collectors, said after reaching a level of about 20 cases a day, the numbers have started showing an upward trend though the increases are isolated and minimal.

‘Instead of reaching a stage of complete virus suppression which should be the goal, isolated cases are still getting reported in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and single cases in Tiruppur, Salem and in one or two other districts’, he said, urging them to take appropriate measures.

In Chennai, 16 more persons were discharged after being declared to have recovered from the infection. As on date 110 persons are under treatment. As many as 7,51,154 persons have been infected so far in the district of which 7,41,976 persons have recovered.