Udhayanidhi acquires Don

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the theatrical rights to release Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Don throughout Tamilnadu.

Helmed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, who has reportedly worked as an associate director with filmmaker Atlee, Don stars Priyanka Arul Mohan opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

The cast of Don includes actors Soori, Samuthirakani, Vijay TV fame Sivangi, Munishkanth, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat and RJ Vijay among others.

The film has music by composer Anirudh, who is teaming up with Sivakarthikeyan for the seventh time.

Touted to be a college drama, Don is produced by Lyca Productions and co-produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s home banner SK

Productions. KM Bhaskaran is on board as the cinematographer, while it has editing by Nagooran.