Ukraine’s retakes control of Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Kiev : The National Guard of Ukraine has said its divisions have arrived at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) site and taken control of the facility’s security.

The major task of the national guardsmen on the Chernobyl NPP site is ensuring security and defence of its nuclear facilities as well as physical protection of nuclear material, the National Guard said on Facebook this Tuesday.

The safety of the site and its transport infrastructure will be checked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it added.

The Russian troops that had been in control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant since February 24 left the facility on March 31, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chernobyl nuclear plant, some 110 km north of Kiev, suffered one of the worst nuclear accidents in human history on April 26, 1986.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United Nations to act and reform its system which gives Security Council permanent member Russia a veto, saying everything must be done to ensure the international body works effectively.

In a passionate address to the United Nations Security Council, Zelenskiy described in detail grim scenes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, saying Moscow wanted to turn Ukraine into ‘silent slaves’.