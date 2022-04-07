Woman arrested for killing hubby in Kovai

Coimbatore: The Vadakkipalayam police in Coimbatore rural arrested a 33-year-old woman on charges of murdering her husband.

Police identified the victim as N Vinothkumar of Water Tank Street at Vadakkipalayam.

A snake-catcher, Vinoth was an alcoholic, police said and added he used to beat his wife Mahalakshmi up as he suspected her character. He came home drunk on Monday around 11 pm and picked up a quarrel with her. Fed up with years of physical and mental torture, she fatally stabbed Vinothkumar with a tailor’s scissors.

When questioned, Mahalakshmi told investigators that Vinothkumar died of self-inflicted injuries. She later confessed to them that she stabbed him with a pair of scissors.