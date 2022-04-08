Covid booster dose for all adults from Sunday at private centres

New Delhi: Coronavirus booster shots will be available to all adults from Sunday at private vaccination centres, the government announced today.

‘It has been decided that precaution dose of COVID vaccines will be made available to 18+ population group at private vaccination centres. The administration of Precaution Dose to 18+ population through Private Vaccination Centres would start from 10th April (Sunday), 2022,’ a statement issued by the Centre said.

‘All those who are more than 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose. This facility would be available in all Private Vaccination Centres,’ it added.

So far, about 96 percent of vaccine beneficiaries aged 15 years and above have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 percent of them have received both doses. Over 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens (60+ years). Additionally, 45 percent of beneficiaries aged 12 to 14 years have received the first dose already.