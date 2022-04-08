Sindhu enters last eight

Suncheon : The third-seeded Sindhu, who is placed seventh in the world rankings, got the better of Aya Ohori (Japan) 21-15, 21-10 in a lop-sided women’s singles Round-of-16 contest.

But, it was curtains for Malvika Bansod as she was brushed aside 8-21, 14-21 by Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in another last-16 encounter.

In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Srikanth saw off Israel’s Misha Zilberman 21-18, 21-6 while World No.9 Lakshya went down 20-22, 9-21 to Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles event, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Singapore combination of Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean 21-15, 21-19 to advance to the last-eight.