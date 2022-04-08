Tamil cinema got wonderful technicians: Yash

There are wonderful technicians in Tamil cinema. I always admire them a lot and many of them are my good friends, said actor Yash.

With just a week ahead of KGF: Chapter 2’s release, the movie team met the media in Chennai as part of its pan-Indian promotions.

Releasing on April 14 in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Duty, Raveena Random, Eswari Rao, Prakashraj among others play part of the film.

The first part was released in 2018 and went on to become a blockbuster.

Produced by Hombale Films, KGF 2 is being presented in Tamil Nadu by SR Prabhu Dream Warrior Pictures.

Speaking on the occasion, Yash, said, ‘I thank Prashant Neel for the belief and executing the movie in style. It will engage audience. He expressed his gratitude to the team of KGF including its producer.

On his part, Prashant Neel said, ‘It is collective effort of his team and all have contributing individually for making the movie in this scale’.

SR Prabhu recalled how he managed to get the opportunity to release the movie in Tamil.

He thanked late actor Puneeth Rajkumar who pushed him towards it.

He said the language barriers are broken now with release of such films which manages to woo audience everywhere.

Srinidhi Shetty, Eswar Rao also spoke on the occasion.