Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Fresh Covid-19 infections in Tamilnadu fell to 22 on Friday, pushing the overall tally to 34,53,033, while the death toll remained unchanged with 38,025 fatalities, the Health department said.

Fresh cases were reported in nine districts – 10 in Chennai, three each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore, and one each in Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur and Tiruchi.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 32 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,14,771 leaving 237 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 237 persons were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 across the State. Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 100, with 98 persons currently undergoing treatment. There were 29 active cases in Chengalpattu and 17 in Coimbatore. A total of 13 districts had zero active cases, while 20 districts had fewer than 10 each.