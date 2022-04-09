Stalin slams Amit Shah for Hindi ‘imposition’

Chennai: Terming it as an attempt to imposition of Hindi on the people of the country, Tamilnadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has objected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark to use Hindi instead of English and said it would undermine India’s unity.

In a tweet, he said Amit Shah’s remarks is an attempt to undermine the country’s unity.

Accusing the BJP of continuously trying to spoil the country’s diversity, the Chief Minister sought to know whether Amit Shah is thinking that Hindi states are enough and that Indian states are not needed.

‘Single language will not create in creating unity and will also not create unity’, he added.

‘You are committing the same mistake (Hindi imposition) again and again and you will not succeed in it’, Stalin said, in what is seen as a strong reaction to Amit Shah’s comment.