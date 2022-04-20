No compromise in Governor security: CM

Chennai: A day after Tamilnadu Governor RN Ravi faced black flag protest, Chief Minister MK Stalin today denied any compromise in the security of the Governor.

Speaking in the Assembly, he asserted that not even a ‘speck of dust’ fell on the Governor during the black flag protest against him in Mayiladuthurai and said the opposition AIADMK’s attempts to do politics over the matter will not fructify as this is DMK rule.

Replying to the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who accused the government of failing to provide security to the Governor, Stalin said even though demonstrations were held in a democratic manner, the government had ensured security for him.

‘Leader of the Opposition and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (O Panneerselvam) sought to politicise the issue. But let me say firmly they will not succeed in their attempt,’ the CM said amidst the thumping of desks by legislators of the DMK and its allies.

Referring to the protest where black flags were allegedly thrown at the Governor, Stalin said, ‘Additional DGP Police explains that it is true that black flags tied in plastic bags are thrown away. No stones were thrown at the Governor’s convoy during this demonstration.’