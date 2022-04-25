Happy to debut in Tamil with The Warriorr, says Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni is working with filmmaker N Lingusamy for a movie titled ‘The Warriorr’. The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturri of Srinivasaa Silver Screen and is presented by Pawan Kumar

Kriti Shetty is playing the female lead role, and the others in the star-cast include Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda and many more prominent actors. The first single ‘Bullet Song’ composed by Devi Sri Prasad was launched recentky in Chennai. Udhayanidhi Stalin was the chief guest. The cast and crew of this film was present during the occasion.

Kriti Shetty said, It’s completely positive here. One of my favourite Tamil movies is Paiyaa. I am lucky to be a part of the movie made by the same director Lingusamy. Ram is just a power house talent with lots of energy, and it was infectious. I felt more energy while working with him.

Devi Sri Prasad has already delivered a beautiful musical hit with Uppenna, and I am happy to be working with him. I thank Tamil audiences for supporting my debut movie Uppenna, despite of being a Telugu movie.

Lingusamy said, As Brindha Sarathy told, our sources of poem have been Kalaignar Karunanidhi ayya. His grandson Udhayanidhi sir is such a great human, and he accepted my offer to be here at a single phone call.

This ‘Bullet’ song was composed during the time of his Chartbuster Pushpa moment, and has given a fabulous work here. Lyricist Vivega has worked with me from a very long time. He has now made me recover the loss of Na. Muthukumar.

The producer of this film, Srinivasa sir has been so much generous. He has spent Rs. 3Cr for this single song. He is like my brother and will be happy to be associated with him in many projects for years to come.

When I approached Aadhi for the role, he took some time to respond. We even thought of getting Nivin Pauly for this role. However, Aadhi surprised me after a month time by appearing in a new look that he developed with self interest. Kriti Setty has exerted lots of efforts for her performance and dancing.

And now to see the final output of the song, it’s amazing to her dancing skills. Sujith Vasudev is a combination of Nirav Shah and Jeeva sir. I have worked many artistes, but very few keep up the timing. After Mammootty and Madhavan, Ram is the actor with the discipline and dedication.

Ram Pothineni said, I thank Udhayanidhi Stalin for making his presence here. Usually negativity spreads faster, but Udhayanidhi’s positive works and deeds are getting acclaimed in Telangana and Andhra.

Devi Sri Prasad and myself together have delivered chartbuster albums in Telugu, and this one is going to be more special. I thank producer Chitturri sir for spending sumptuously for the song. Bose sir took care of me very well during the shooting.

Sujith sir has created fantastic visuals for the song. Kriti Shetty looks so pretty and cute like kid while doing the expressions. Aadhi brother’s character is going to be an excellent one.

After a movie in Telugu, he became a massive hit. He stopped acting as antagonist as he got lots of hero offers. But I am so happy that he accepted to be a part of this movie. I don’t know what to say about Lingusamy sir.

The first movie that I saw in Chennai, came out of the theater, and then watched repeatedly was ‘Run’. I always desired to make my Tamil debut for a very long time, and finally it is happening with Lingusamy sir’s movie. I thank everyone for coming here and making this event successfully.

Devi Sri Prasad, lyricist Vivega and Udhayanidhi also spoke.