Akka Kuruvi will woo children

PVR Pictures set to release Akka Kuruvi, a film that will be celebration for children and families.

It is produced by Madurai Muthu Movies along with Kanavu Thozhirsalai and directed by Saamy. Ilayaraja has composed the music.

The well known theatre group PVR Pictures is releasing the movie all over Tamilnadu on May 6.

The film is a legal adoptation of world famous film Children of Heaven.

The film revolves around a brother and sister living in a poor family and their connection with a shoe.

Director Saamy known for films like Uyir, Mirugam has made this film as a new attempt to show this heart wrenching story.

The film has three songs in it and all the three songs are written by Ilayaraja.

Around 200 Peoples have been auditioned to play the main characters as a 11 year old brother and a 7 year old sister and finally selected a boy named Mahin and a girl called Daviya.

Classical dancer Tara Jagadamba has acted as mother and Senthilkumar has acted as father.

The audio of this film took place yesterday in which Parthiban took part.