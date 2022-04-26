Platinum Guild targets Gen Z

Chennai : Platinum Guild International has said the metal appeals to the younger millennials and gen Z.

‘This season, the Platinum Love Bands Engagement Edition tells a couple’s own unique love story, with couple bands that are ideal for this special

occasion.

The design narrative, featuring on-trend geometric designs, intricate patterns, sleek lines and hints of precious stones is inspired by tales of a love that are one of a kind.

Each pair of platinum love bands is embedded with meaning to celebrate a moment that will remain etched in their hearts for a lifetime,’ it said in a statement.