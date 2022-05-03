Donate liberally for Sri Lankan Tamils: Stalin to TN people

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said the Tamilnadu government will send rice, milk power and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka in the first phase.

In a statement, he also appealed to the people to contribute money for the purpose. Stalin said with the permission of the Union government, the State will soon send 40,000 tons of rice, 500 tons of milk powder and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka caught in a severe economic crisis.

He requested people to donate on humanitarian basis so that necessary items can be bought and sent to the island nation.

The Union government on Monday accepted the Tamilnadu government’s proposal to send aid to people of Sri Lanka, who have been severely affected by the economic crisis.

Following this, Stalin thanked Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for accepting the State government’s request.