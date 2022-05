The shooting of director Karthick Naren’s thriller Nirangal Moondru has wrapped up. The film features actors Rahman, Atharvaa, and Sarathkumar in the lead. Karthick took to Twitter to share the news.

He wrote, It’s a wrap! and Ayngaran International, the firm producing the film, confirmed it by tweeting: It’s a Wrap for Nirangal Moondru. More updates on the way!”

According to reports, Nirangal Moondru explores the three shades in every individual — black, white, and grey.