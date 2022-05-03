TN to counsel students to tackle unruly behaviour

Chennai: The Tamilnadu School Education department is planning to provide counselling to students, in the wake of several recent videos about unruly school children.

Announcing a slew of measures to create awareness, understand children and encourage them to participate in creative activities, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said,

‘Based on the recommendations of Headmasters, we will employ experts.’

‘Since schools have been largely shut during the pandemic, the attitude and behaviour of students have changed. With counselling and regular classes, it must get better,’ he said.

He added: ‘To know the students better, the department will conduct monthly parents-teachers-students meetings with the help of school management committees. Now defunct literary, fine arts clubs in schools will be revived. Students will be encouraged to take part in sports activities, literary activities and arts festivals besides academics.’