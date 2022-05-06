Mirchi Shiva’s next is a fantasy romantic comedy

Mirchi Shiva plays the lead in debutant director Vignesh Sha PN’s Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum.

Produced by Kumar K under the banner Lark Studios, the film has actress Megha Akash is playing the female lead. Anju Kurian in an important role.

Now, the makers of the film have released the first look poster of the movie. Playback singer Mano and Ma Ka Pa Anandh are also in the cast.

It is a fantasy romantic comedy. Says the director, ‘Shiva plays a delivery body and Megha Akash dons the role of a young girl blessed with artificial intelligence.

Anju Kurian is a cyber-savvy in the movie. What transpires between the three forms the crux’.

The shooting for this comedy fare is over and post production works are on.

The technical team consists of Leon James scoring the music and veteran cinematographer Arthur A Wilson handling the camera.