Supreme Court refuses to intervene in Shaheen Bagh demolition drive

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to intervene in the ongoing anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the Shaheen Bagh and adjoining localities.

While responding to a petition filed against the MCD drive, the top court directed the petitioner to “better” approach High Court.

The top court passed the order while responding to a CPI (M) plea against the demolition of buildings in South Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area. “Let the affected parties come to court,” the Supreme Court said.