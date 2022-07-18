Technical seminar on MBR

Hubert Enviro Care Systems (HECS) P Ltd conducted a technical seminar on Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) based Sewage and Effluent Treatment Plants in Hospitals jointly with PWD (Medical Division) and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

During the seminar, K Ayeratharasu Rajasekharan, Superintending Engineer, PWD Medical Wing Chennai emphasised that it is high time to promote the sustainable development in the need for reclamation of Sewage and Effluent Wastewater from Hospitals aiming at Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), to reduce the consumption of fresh water and also to comply with the Pollution Control Board norms.

In this seminar, the success story of implementation of Mitsubishi Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) Technology based Sewage Treatment was presented by Dr Lallu Joseph and the site visit was facilitated by David Chandran, General Superintendent, CMC Vellore.

The twenty-year-old sewage treatment plant, which was refurbished in 2020 by HECS, with the following, incorporates MBR Technology using Mitsubishi Membrane, fully automatic unit plant, sludge dewatering system with state of art centrifuge technology, with excellent acoustic measures. This plant also continuously provides excellent water quality with minimum human interface and very low chemical and consumables.

It was preceded by a technical site visit to the 2 MLD MBR Based STP which is one of the largest in hospital sector in the country and 100 KLD ETP, which is fully automated and operational since October 2021. PWD Officials and other local industries were actively involved in the site visit and the seminar.

The technology discussion was concluded by Dr J R Moses, CEO, HECS highlighting the changes in the technology and process in sewage treatment from pre-second world war times till date warranting enormous optimization and providing excellent opportunities for complying zero discharge capabilities of reusing the Hospital sewage and effluents for flushing (non-hospital areas), cleaning, gardening etc.