Kallakurichi: Five including school principal in judicial custody

Five people arrested a day after violence erupted in Kallakurichi over the death of a 17-year-old girl student have been remanded to 15-day judicial custody. They include school secretary Shanthi, principal Shiva Sankaran, school correspondent Ravikumar, and two teachers. The 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem’s Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises. ‘We suspect that some fringe elements mingled with protesters and set fire to the school buses and police bus. They went on the rampage in the school premises, Kallakurichi district collector PN Sridhar said. Meanwhile, Kallakurichi police have traced the WhatsApp group admins who created #JusticeForSrimathi and have detained a few group members. Police said the group was created only on Friday and many people volunteered to join the group.