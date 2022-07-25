Rebel AIADMK: OPS appoints more office-bearers

O Panneerselvam, leading the rebel AIADMK camp named over a dozen ‘district secretaries,’ including Rajya Sabha MP R Dharmar and former legislators.

The appointees include VNP Venkatraman (Chennai suburban district) and Kovai K Selvaraj (Coimbatore district), both former MLAs and Dharmar (Ramanathapuram district), who was among the 6 candidates elected unopposed last month to the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

In total 14 party men were appointed as ‘district secretaries’ by Panneerselvam on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the rebel AIADMK leader Panneerselvam, who tested positive for Covid recently, was reportedly discharged from a hospital.

Panneerselvam, OPS as he is known popularly, was expelled from the party recently and he was also relieved of his post of party treasurer.

The AIADMK, led by interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, has also removed Panneerselvam from his position of Deputy Leader in the Assembly.